Man dies in Muskegon County crash

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 69-year-old Muskegon Township man has died following a crash in Muskegon County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Holton Road near Old Orchard Lane in Dalton Township.

Authorities say the vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s likely the driver was experiencing a medical problem right before the crash. He died at the scene, deputies say.

He was the only person in the vehicle. The driver was wearing his seat belt and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, deputies say.