Man killed in rollover crash in Muskegon Co.

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 04:06 AM EDT

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Muskegon County Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on northbound US-31 near Fruitvale Road in Montague Township, north of Whitehall.

Michigan State Police said a vehicle was heading northbound on US-31 when the driver lost control, crashed into the median and overturned.

The driver, a 68-year-old Rothbury man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Northbound US-31 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated the crash. The name of the man is not being released at this time. 

