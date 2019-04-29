Man killed in rollover crash in Muskegon Co.
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Muskegon County Sunday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on northbound US-31 near Fruitvale Road in Montague Township, north of Whitehall.
Michigan State Police said a vehicle was heading northbound on US-31 when the driver lost control, crashed into the median and overturned.
The driver, a 68-year-old Rothbury man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.
It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Northbound US-31 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated the crash. The name of the man is not being released at this time.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
