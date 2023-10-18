MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man has died after escaping from a fire in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Fire Department said on Sunday that Jace Baker, 28, died from his injuries. The fire department noted he was a U.S. Army veteran and a father.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a detached garage that was on fire on Bourdon Street near Fair Avenue in Muskegon. Firefighters found Baker had been in the garage but managed to escape on his own. He had burns on 95 percent of his body, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital but then stabilized and flown by helicopter to a Grand Rapids hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was found to be accidental, and no foul play was suspected.