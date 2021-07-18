Man dies after crash near Pere Marquette Park

Muskegon County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon Township man has died after a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle near Pere Marquette Park Friday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Beach Street near Indiana Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was “lying motionless in the street.”

The victim has been identified as Douglas Bennett, 75.

Investigators are still determining what led up to the crash.

Police say they will provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links