Emergency responders at the scene of a homicide at Columbia Avenue and Continental Street in Norton Shores on Dec. 29, 2022.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Continental Street, east of Getty Street.

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale said that when emergency responders arrived after a report of shots fired, they found man in his 20s dead in a car at the intersection.

A teen victim was found about a block away. Gale said the teen had been shot while in the car. The teen was taken hospital and was expected to recover, the chief said.

No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Gale said police believe there is surveillance video that could help in the investigation.