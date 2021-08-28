Man dead after attack by fellow prisoners at Muskegon facility

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after he was attacked by two fellow prisoners in a Muskegon prison Saturday, officials say.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections said in a written statement.

Two prisoners walked into his cell and attacked him with a weapon, MDOC said. It said they left his cell after less than a minute.

MDOC said he left his cell needing medical assistance and was taken to a hospital.

He died at the hospital about an hour after being attacked, officials say.

Authorities say the two prisoners that are believed to be responsible have been placed in segregation, along with the victim’s cell mate.

It is not yet known why the other prisoners attacked him or what weapon they used.

His name has not yet been released. MDOC is working to notify his family.

Michigan State Police has been notified and is at the prison, MDOC said.