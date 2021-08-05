Man convicted of murdering Muskegon teen in 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of murder in the 2019 death of a Muskegon teenager.

Jainautica Watkins was found guilty Tuesday of open murder in the death of Mervin Bonner Jr.

Bonner was shot and killed on Aug. 25, 2019, the day before he was supposed to start classes at Muskegon Community College. He was 18.

Watkins was also found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms.

He was 19 at the time of Bonner’s death. Watkins and two other teenagers were also charged with lying to authorities investigating the shooting.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.