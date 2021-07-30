Man convicted of 2019 armed robbery in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of several felony charges after allegedly trying to rob a man before the victim hit him with is car.

Todd Cunningham was convicted July 22 of armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed and four weapons counts.

The charges stem from an Aug. 13, 2019, incident in an alley near the intersection of Reynolds Street and E. Delano Avenue in Muskegon Heights. A man reported that two people, masked and wearing black, tried to rob him. One of them pulled a gun, he said, so he hit him with is car.

Police said it was a drug deal gone wrong.

Cunningham’s wife Trista Neeley was also charged with a count of tampering evidence. Her case is still working its way through the court system.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 2.