Man charged with 3 felonies in Muskegon Co. car fire

An undated booking photo of Demarco Dawson. (Courtesy of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man has been charged with three felonies after he passed out behind the wheel and unintentionally caused a vehicle fire in Muskegon Heights.

Demarco Dawson was arraigned Wednesday on a second offense of child endangerment, drug possession and resisting an officer.

The car fire happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near Sherman Boulevard.

Troopers say they found a Chevrolet Caprice with flames coming from the undercarriage and thick smoke from the interior.

Dawson was unresponsive in the vehicle, police say. As troopers tried to remove Dawson from the car, he woke up and fought with the crews trying to save him, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say they were able to remove Dawson shortly before the car became engulfed in flames.

Dawson was extremely drunk and possessed crack cocaine, troopers say. Dawson passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the gas pedal, which likely caused the blaze, MSP said.

A 7-year-old child in the vehicle also tried to wake up Dawson before troopers arrived. The child left the car as smoke began to fill the interior, according to MSP.

Dawson’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17.