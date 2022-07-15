NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection with the death of his teenage brother, who authorities say had been abused by him and his mother.

Paul Byron Ferguson, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree child abuse, according to court documents. Prosecutor D.J Hilson said the charges are related to the abuse of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson.

Last week, his mother, Shanda Vander Ark, was charged with open murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Timothy.

A July 2022 booking photo of Shanda Vander Ark from the Muskegon County Jail.

Timothy Ferguson was found dead on Wednesday, July 8, at a home on Marshall Road near E. Hile Road. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, listing the cause of death as a combination of multiple factors, including malnutrition and hypothermia.

Vander Ark allegedly denied Timothy Ferguson food, fed him only bread or bread soaked in hot sauce, poured hot sauce down his throat and placed him in an ice bath the day before his death — believed to be the cause of the hypothermia.

Hilson told News 8 that Timothy Ferguson had “some sort of incapacity or mental incapacity,” though he did not have precise details. He also confirmed that Paul Ferguson lived at the home with Timothy.