Man charged in Muskegon shooting

An undated photo of Mark Thurlow. (Courtesy of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 33-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that killed a Whitehall man.

Mark Thurlow of Muskegon has been charged with open murder, carrying concealed weapons and a felony firearms count.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Nevada Street near Windsor Avenue in Muskegon.

Muskegon police say they found 37-year-old Kalob Long of Whitehall in the street with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was taken to Hackley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Thurlow is married to Long’s ex-wife, who had personal protection orders out against Long, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirmed.

Thurlow is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on July 3.