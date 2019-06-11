Man charged in Muskegon Heights shooting death

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in the Muskegon Heights shooting death of 18-year-old Derick Wade Peterson.

Rodney Amos Neal is charged with open murder and felony firearm possession.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 6th Street near W. Manahan Avenue in a gravel parking lot between an auto repair shop and a storage facility.

Peterson was found shot dead in the driver’s seat of a car. The back window was shattered.

Neal is scheduled to face a preliminary hearing on June 25.