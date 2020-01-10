Closings & Delays
Man charged in deadly Muskegon shooting

Muskegon County

Antwan Crawford's mug shot.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Muskegon earlier this month.

Antwan Crawford, 21, was charged with open murder and felony firearms, according to court documents.

The shooting happened Jan. 6 on Orchard Avenue west of Getty Street in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Police Department said when officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Damonte Neal lying in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the back. He died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known, but police said the initial calls to 911 reported multiple shots.

Crawford’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22 for a probable cause hearing.

