MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with the October shooting death of a family member in Muskegon.

According to Muskegon police, Phillip Smith, 62, of Egelston Township, was arrested after a shooting that killed his daughter-in-law Ashley Ridge, 30, of Muskegon. The shooting happened Oct. 6 on Ray Street near E. Holbrook Avenue in Muskegon.

Smith was charged on Oct. 7 with open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and another weapons charge, according to court records.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. At the time, Muskegon police said it was an isolated incident at the home and called it a family dispute.