MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old has been charged with killing a man in Muskegon Heights in September.

According to court documents, James Burse was charged with one count of open murder – statutory short form for the Sept. 16 murder of Delmonnie Davidson.

He faces up to life in prison.

Burse is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 21.

News 8 has reached out to the police for more information and has yet to hear back.