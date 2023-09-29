NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in December of last year.

Amir Sincere Petty, 23, of Muskegon was charged with open murder, being a felon with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from Dec. 29 when 24-year-old James Burse of Muskegon was found shot dead in a car in the middle of the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Continental Street, east of Getty Street in Norton Shores.

A 16-year-old passenger was also shot but survived, fleeing on foot to a nearby home. He was treated in the hospital and released days later.

Petty’s arraignment comes after what police called an “exhaustive investigation.” He was already being held at the Muskegon County Jail since July on weapons charges and remains there with a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.