Man charged after infant ingested heroin left in stroller

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is charged with a felony after prosecutors say a 10-month-old child ingested heroin he left in a baby stroller.

Courtland Derean Briggs is charged with second-degree child abuse in connection to the July 26 incident.

Attorney Matt Roberts with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office told News 8 Tuesday that the infant was taken to the hospital for treatment and is doing fine so far.

State records show Briggs’ criminal record dates back to 2007 when he pleaded guilty to resisting, assaulting or obstructing an officer. In 2009, he pleaded no contest to possessing marijuana. A year later, he pleaded no contest to delivering and manufacturing cocaine, records show.

Briggs was released from prison in February 2018 after serving nearly three years for another offense of delivering or manufacturing cocaine, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

His next hearing in the child abuse case is scheduled for Wednesday.