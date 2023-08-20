WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a boat explosion in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to White Lake Township Fire Department.

At 2:58 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a fire on a docked boat near Lake Street at Crosswinds Marine Service. White Lake Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Keith Heidelberg said the owner of the boat was on it when it exploded, receiving second and third-degree burns.

The man was helped off the boat by a good Samaritan, according to Heidelberg, and was taken to a Muskegon-area hospital. From Muskegon, the man was airlifted to Grand Rapids for further treatment.

The man is said to be in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation but is believed to have been caused by a propane leak.