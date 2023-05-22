Julia Casiano is arraigned via video in Muskegon on April 10, 2023.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of shooting and killing a 6-month-old in Muskegon has been ordered to stand trial.

Julio Casiano is charged with open murder and lying to police in a violent crime investigation. Muskegon County District Judge Raymond Kostrezewa on Monday sent his case on to trial after a preliminary hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat confirmed.

An undated courtesy photo of A’Dourr Malone.

The shooting happened April 7 on E. Isabella Avenue near Ransom Street, east of Peck Street. Investigators say Casiano opened fire at a group of people outside the house. None of them were hit, but baby A’Dourr Malone, who was inside the house, was. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

One of Casiano’s brothers, Tollie Hatcher, also faces attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to the shooting.

With bond denied, Casiano will stay in the Muskegon County Jail while his case moves forward.

Correction: A previous version of this article said A’Dourr was killed in Kalamazoo. It was actually Muskegon.