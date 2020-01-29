Man arrested in Muskegon Heights deadly shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect has confessed to shooting and killing a man in Muskegon Heights in December.

The deadly shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 on 6th Street and Hackley Avenue.

Authorities say they were responding to reports of shots being fired when Gary Dangelo Phillips II was found in a car with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says authorities identified the male suspect after an extensive investigation.

When officers encountered him during a traffic stop, they determined he was the one responsible for the murder, Thomas said.

Thomas says the suspect later confessed to the murder while being interviewed by police. The suspect has indicated he was the only one involved with the murder, Thomas said.

The suspect has been arrested with open murder and lodged in the Muskegon County Jail.