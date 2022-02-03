Man arrested in Muskegon for murder of pregnant Baltimore woman

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a man in Muskegon for the 2017 murder of a Baltimore woman.

Michael Robertson was arrested on Tuesday.

The victim, Akia Eggleston, was pregnant when she was killed. Her family reported her missing in May of 2017 after she didn’t show up to her baby shower.

Eggleston’s aunt, Sanobia Wilson, raised her suspicions about Robertson during a press conference.

“In my mind he has always been a suspect. The eyes were on him. Not saying he made have not acted alone, he’s been in our forefront eyes. We do believe he did it. He made her disappear,” Wilson said.

Akia Eggleston died in 2017. Photo courtesy of FBI via WBAL (Feb. 2, 2022)

Authorities say Robertson moved to Michigan in late 2017 with the mother of his two other children.

“There was some sort of contention among the two, with reference to Akia having his child,” said Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby. She said there was conflict between both Robertson, Eggleston and his other children’s mother.

Mosby said she will charge Robertson with the murder of Eggleston. As of Thursday, Robertson is in the Muskegon county jail, according to jail records.