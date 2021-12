An undated booking photo of Kevin Wilson. (courtesy)

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arraigned in connection to a homicide in Fruitport Township.

Kevin Wilson, 21, was arraigned Friday, court records show.

He has been charged in connection to a Fruitport shooting that killed Dylan Owens, 18.

Owen’s family says the two knew each other for 12 years.

Wilson’s bond has been set at $2 million. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.