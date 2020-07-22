Man accused of soliciting child porn from girls

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is facing child pornography charges out of Muskegon County.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Chad Derry reached out to girls, many of them from West Michigan, via the internet and convinced them to take inappropriate photos and videos.

While authorities say they have identified several of the girls, they are looking for others who were contacted by Derry, who used the handle kmarie13131312 on Instagram. Anyone who thinks their child may have had contact with him is asked to call Norton Shores Police Department Detective Kyle Neher at 231.733.2691.

Derry was charged with aggravated manufacturing of child sexually abusive activity, being a sexually deviant individual and using a computer to commit a crime. His bond has been set at $1 million.

The case was handled by the Muskegon County Justice for Women Taskforce, which includes members of the Muskegon Police Department, Norton Shores Police Department and Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office. It was created in January.