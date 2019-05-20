Man accused of murdering wife after smoking dispute ID’d

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County prosecutors are identifying the man accused of killing his wife after a fight over smoking.

Vashon Flowers, 46, is facing an open murder charge in connection to Muskegon Heights’ first homicide of 2019, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirmed. He says Flowers will also be charged as a habitual offender, with four or more prior offenses.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas confirmed the man shot and killed his wife around 6:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Mona Street.

Investigators say the couple were fighting several hours before the shooting after the husband showed up at the home with cigarettes. The two previously agreed to quit smoking, detectives said.

The fight escalated and the husband packed belongings and left the home, Thomas said.

Hours later, the husband returned to the home and shot his wife four times in the chest, according to the police chief.

Investigators found the shooter in Muskegon several hours after the crime. Investigators suspect he had been drinking before the shooting, Thomas said.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but the police chief said she is in her 40s or 50s.

Flowers’ criminal history dates back to 1992, when he was convicted of misdemeanor aggravated assault, state records show. Other convictions involved drugs, weapons, resisting an officer, assault with a dangerous weapon and several other assault convictions, including assaulting a pregnant woman.

Anyone with additional information in this case can contact police at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.