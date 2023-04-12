MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Another man has been charged in connection to the killing of a 6-month-old child in Muskegon Friday afternoon.

Treshawn Lamar Hatcher, 22, was charged with tampering with evidence related to the investigation of the shooting death of 6-month-old A’Dourr Malone. Police haven’t said exactly what Hatcher is accused of doing.

Hatcher’s brother, 21-year-old Julio Casiano fired the shots that killed A’Dourr and was charged with open murder and lying to a police officer during a felony operation. Another brother, Tollie Hatcher, 25, has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators say A’Dourr was shot Friday afternoon while inside a home on E. Isabella Avenue near Ransom Street, east of Peck Street. In court, the judge said the police affidavit he had showed she was shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.