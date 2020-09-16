Man accused in murder, chase arraigned in 2 counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of murder in Muskegon County and leading police on a chase was arraigned on charges in two counties Wednesday.

Jermaine Bolton, 19, was arraigned in Muskegon County on charges of open murder, assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a second-offense habitual offender.

In Kent County, he was charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of firing a weapon outside a vehicle, a count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of fleeing and a felony firearms count.

Investigators say the incident began as an argument around 6 p.m. Monday in Muskegon Heights. Family members say Bolton was arguing with his dad, also named Jermaine Bolton, before shooting.

According to family, the dad and his girlfriend Stacey Wallace-Johnson were shot multiple times. The dad is in critical condition and Wallace-Johnson died.

Authorities say Bolton was spotted driving the wrong way on M-37 near Sparta. Kent County deputies attempted to pull him over. As he pulled over, he fired shots at a deputy who was approaching and drove off, then led them on a chase, police say.

Investigators say Bolton then continued onto I-96, driving the wrong way. Bolton fired more shots, hitting a Walker police cruiser. It ended when a deputy crashed into the Bolton’s vehicle near Walker Avenue, stopping him, police say.

Family members say a 24-year-old nonverbal woman was in the backseat of the car during the chase. A deputy was able to pull her out to safety.