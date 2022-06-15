HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holton man drowned north of Twin Lake Tuesday, authorities say.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to Pine Island Lake along E. Holton Whitehall Road east of Blue Lake Road shortly after 2 p.m. on a report of a man who had vanished in the water.

Crews searched the lake in a grid. It took them about 45 minutes to find the man. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 18-year-old Caleb Errgang of Holton.