GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon city leaders are working to improve their city through housing, entrepreneurship and parks initiatives.

Jonathan Seyferth, city manager, told News 8 that Muskegon has launched a housing infill program that targets people who make between 80% and 100% of the median area income.

“We’re really trying to make sure that we’re building houses for people who currently live in the community who have jobs,” Seyferth said. “And we want to make sure we’re able to keep them.”

The city prioritizes entrepreneurship, too, according to Mayor Ken Johnson.

“We’re trying to build out an entrepreneurial ecosystem, to not only support our residents becoming, getting into entrepreneurship and starting up their own businesses, but (also) to attract businesses from afar to either relocate or grow in Muskegon,” Johnson told News 8.

Parks are a major focus for city leaders: Seyferth said Muskegon will be investing over $4 million in its parks over the coming years.

“We’re going to be investing money into those parks to make sure that there are amenities there for the folks in the neighborhood, folks who are visiting us,” Seyferth said.

He told News 8 that community input will help design these updates.

Muskegon is also reviving its parks and recreation department, according to Johnson.

“I like to say I’m the mayor of the magnificent city of Muskegon, and it truly is magnificent,” Johnson said. “We have just amazing natural resources, wonderful cultural assets and just good people in our community.”