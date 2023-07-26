MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited Muskegon Wednesday, speaking with fellow Democrats about the benefits of the state budget for the upcoming year.

Gilchrist, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Democrats who had control over the budget for the first time in decades have touted the budget’s investments as historic.

“We do think this moment is important,” Gilchrist said. “We have these historic resources that we’ve seen in Michigan as a result of the federal government making resources available to states. It creates an opportunity for us to make important investments that frankly, as was alluded to. It’s the kind of investment people have been dreaming about for a long time.”

State Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon, emphasized where dollars will go in his area, pointing to a major housing plan.

“$18 million is allocated for the Shaw-Walker building redevelopment, for an array of environmental concerns that will allow for the development of the 730,000-square-foot property total and becoming approximately 500 housing units to help alleviate the housing shortage here in Muskegon,” Snyder said. “This is approximately a 5% increase for the total housing stock in the city of Muskegon.”

The Whitmer administration has been traveling the state to talk about the record spending plan. Republicans continue to say that not enough of that spending went to infrastructure and solutions for other long-term problems.