LST-393 Veterans Museum celebrates anniversary of D-Day

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — “We’re going to literally bring history alive today,” said military historian Chris “Lefty” Johnson.

In honor of the 77th Anniversary of the invasion of D-Day being tomorrow, June 6, the LST-393 Veterans Museum will being hosting a battle re-enactment after opening ceremonies, which started at 10 a.m. this morning.

According to historians at the event, the Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter 4 will strafe the LST-393 as members of its crew will attempt to defend the ship, “at all costs.”

On top of the re-enactment, visitors can tour the local grounds, taking a trip through time to see popular vehicles used by different military branches and how servicemen from all sides of World War Two dressed, set up camp, and prepared for battle.

Johnson says its important for volunteers like him and others to put on these events because it helps keep the history alive.

“(World War Two Veterans) have passed on that knowledge and information to us,” Johnson said. “And we get into character and we portray that character and we tell their story so that other generations can understand the hardships that not just only America went through, but Germany, Britain, everyone went through a hard time back then.”

All outdoor activities are free to the public, but if visitors want to access the LST-393 during events, they will need to purchase a $5 ticket to get aboard.