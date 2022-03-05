Looking for summer work? Michigan’s Adventure is hiring

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Adventure is holding a hiring event Saturday to help fill roughly 1,200 jobs for the summer before the park opens in a few months.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park’s Training Center, new applicants will have the opportunity to interview for positions in all departments at the park.

Laure Bollenbach, communications manager for Michigan’s Adventure, says the the park will be hiring at the event with increased wages for employees.

“Anyone 18 or older will start at a minimum of $16.50 an hour. Sixteen and 17-year-olds, if they apply for food service, rides or lifeguard, they will also start at $16.50 an hour,” Bollenbach said, adding that the park will also be hiring a limited amount of 15-year-olds.

All employees are given free admission to the park, employee events, and more.

Training for the positions is done at the park. The start date varies depending on each department.

Michigan’s Adventure will be opening in late May and be open through Labor Day.

“We don’t only hire young adults, we hire retirees, school teachers [and] parents. So, anyone who has a little bit of interest in what it’s like to work at an amusement park, I would definitely encourage them to go to the website and look around and give us a try,” Bollenbach said.

Anyone interesting in applying or learning can visit the park’s website.