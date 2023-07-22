MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Library visitors in Muskegon have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Hackley Library.

The Library Confidential event will take place Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will get a look at how the library works, a chance to see staff areas that are usually off-limits and learn about all the resources it offers.

“This is going to be the second time we’re offering it and it really gives people, community members, the chance to see the library ins and outs, the inner workings of the library,” Mallory Metzger, the marketing and program coordinator for the library, said.

She said the first event was “very well attended.”

“People were very interested and intrigued,” she said. “I think they enjoyed getting to see a different side of the library and getting to interact with those spaces that they normally aren’t able to.”

Metzger said people were surprised at some of the e-resources the library offers.

“Even though we are in a very digital age, not everyone necessarily knows how to use digital resources or just how easy it is,” she said. “I think people were just kind of impressed with how many resources are available.”

She said along with books, the library also offers e-materials, digital resources, local history and genealogy resources and access to books at other libraries through the interlibrary loan system.

The event is an adult program, but Metzger said parents are welcome to bring kids or teens interested in learning about how the library works. People are asked to register ahead of time.

Hackley Library has several other events going on this summer and Metzger invited people to stop by to check out the library’s resources.

“Come see what’s happening. We have so many programs coming up. We have public computers, Wi-Fi, an amazing collection of resources, books, DVDs, TV shows, everything, and it’s all available to the community,” she said. “We are here for the community because of the community, so we’re very grateful.”