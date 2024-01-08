MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two free screenings of “Birthing Justice,” a documentary from PBS on Black infant mortality rates, are coming up in Muskegon this month.

The first screening will take place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hackley Public Library. The second screening will take place on Jan. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Muskegon Heights Branch of Muskegon Area District Library.

Cisily Zuniga, a community advocate and the volunteer and outreach coordinator for Every Woman’s Place, said the documentary works to educate audiences on infant mortality rate disparities. Citing the documentary, she explained that Black women are three to five times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy complications, and Black infants are two to three times more likely than white infants to die.

“(We) have community organizations right here that are doing everything they can to support lowering those rates, at least within our community,” Zuniga said.

She explained she reached out to the How YOU Birth Doula Initiative, which is working to provide doulas to women who may not otherwise have access to that resource, to collaborate on the events. Her organization, Every Woman’s Place, provides resources for victims of domestic violence, and she said the two issues are connected.

“At every woman’s place, we know 25% of the time, the first time that a woman experiences domestic violence is when she’s pregnant,” she explained. “Even though domestic violence isn’t like at the top of what we’re really focusing on with this documentary, it’s there in the background because it does affect a lot of women.”

Around 20 people have registered for the first screening. Zuniga said she hopes people who attend will become more educated on the topic.

“When you give people the opportunity to educate themselves and have knowledge of why things are historically that way, you also give them a chance to say that they can be part of that change,” she said.

Those who attend will also get a chance to learn more about the resources the organizations offer and how they can offer support.

“I just hope people walk away from this documentary feeling as empathetic and as inspired as I did,” she said. “Even though it highlights some things that are troubling in our community, it also highlights things that are being done to negate that, and I hope it inspires other people that might have more tools to make more change, to see what they can really do to make a difference.”

The organizations are also working on organizing a third screening for health care providers.