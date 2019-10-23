LC Walker Arena becoming Mercy Health Arena

A courtesy rendering of new signage on Muskegon’s L.C. Walker Arena, which is becoming Mercy Health Arena by the end of the year.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon is getting a new name. By the end of the year, it will be Mercy Health Arena.

New signs are set to be installed in January.

The hospital system says it signed a 15-year naming rights deal with the city. In a Wednesday statement, Mercy Health said the rebranding will “ensure the sustainability of the arena for the future.”

In recent years, the city has sunk $4 million into fixing up the arena, including replacing essentials like the roof and boiler and upgrading amenities like the concessions areas. Mercy Health said its sponsorship will “keep the momentum going.”

Louis Carlisle Walker, the arena’s longtime namesake, was a Muskegon industrial and financial backer of the arena, which cost $1.5 million when it was built in 1960.

The hospital said some 100,000 people visit the arena each year.