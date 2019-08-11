Last lap for Be-Bop Blvd at Michigan’s Adventure

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After 17 years, the popular Be-Bop Blvd. ride at Michigan’s Adventure has reached the end of the road.

“It’s always something that we make sure that we hit a couple times while we’re here,” said parkgoer Erik Perkins, who lets his son Ander “drive” when they go on the ride. “He (Ander) was crying when he found out it was going be shut down.”

With the family-centered Be-Bop Blvd. set to close forever Sunday evening, they and other fans flocked to the park north of Muskegon to get one last glimpse of the retro model cars that cruise along tracks between some of the bigger coasters.

“It accommodates a lot of heights and a lot of ages and a lot of generations, so it’s always been really popular,” said park spokesperson Laure Bollendach said, but added, “Everything has a lifespan in the park and unfortunately it’s time for Be-Bop to go.”

Attention Be-Bop Blvd. cruisers! The last day of operation for Be-Bop Blvd will be Sunday, August 11. Take your last ride on the boulevard this weekend before it is gone forever. Posted by Michigan's Adventure on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The park has plans for the space that will be freed up when Be-Bop is gone, though it’s not yet saying precisely what.

“Whenever there’s a hint that something may be coming along, people get really excited,” Bollendach said. “And as a park we always want to provide something new that helps to fill us out as a well-rounded park.”

Be-Bop’s replacement will be the park’s first new attraction since 2017. Additions are enough to keep the Perkinses coming back, though they say they’ll still miss Be-Bop.



“I understand why it’s going. It’s a lot of space that could be used for something, for a lot of new things, so I see why, but it is sad to see it go,” Eric Perkins said.