MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.

The scene is at Ray Street near E. Holbrook Avenue in Muskegon.

Police have not released any details. News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for details.