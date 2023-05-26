NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Norton Shores are asking residents to stay inside while they investigate in the area.

The Norton Shores Police Department said there is a heavy police presence on Woodside Drive near the Mona Shores Middle School for a domestic issue.

The situation has put the Mona Shores Middle School in a secure mode. The police department said that this means no one can go in or out of the school and all exterior doors, windows and classroom doors are locked. Classroom instruction is continuing.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.