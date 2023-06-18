The scene of a fatal shooting in Fruitport Charter Township on June 18, 2023.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Fruitport Township.

Around 11 a.m., officers with the Fruitport Police Department were sent to Odowa Trail near Sheridan Drive after receiving reports about a shooting.

Responding officers found a 54-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl dead inside the home. Their names have not been released.

A 61-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, the police department said. Their conditions are unknown.

Officers at the scene believe that this was domestic-related.

The police department is being assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Norton Shores Police Department and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Odowa Trail has been closed while officers investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Muskegon County Central Dispatch said there is no danger to the public.

