LARA suspends child care home license of Ravenna woman

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Ravenna woman has had her family child care home license suspended.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the license of Melisa Hoxsie, effective May 18, it said in a Wednesday release. She had a child care center in her home on Haymeadow Avenue off Heights Ravenna Road.

LARA said there were concerns about the care and supervision of children, the suitability of household members, the ratios of caregivers to kids and failure to have complete and accurate child information cards.

She must inform all parents of kids she was watching about the suspension.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled for Hoxsie, LARA said.