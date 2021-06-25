Lakeshore Trail in Muskegon reopens after high water damage

Muskegon Mayor Steve Gawron cuts the ribbon on the reopening of the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail. (Courtesy city of Muskegon)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A trail in Muskegon has reopened after being closed for more than a year due to high water damage.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Trail is a 12-mile bike and pedestrian pathway from Muskegon River to Pere Marquette Beach. It was closed after the trail between Hartshorn Marina and Lakeside was damaged from high water and storms last winter.

Department of Public Works Director Leo Evans said the trail has been raised by 2.5 feet so it’s above the current flood zone of Muskegon Lake. The bike path was also moved away from the shoreline.

The city said the repairs and lowering water levels on Lake Michigan should protect the trail in the future.