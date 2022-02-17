Lakeshore Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lakeshore Restaurant Week returns to the Muskegon area Friday. Fourteen restaurants are taking part this year featuring unique menu items.

Rich Berry, the director of sales for Cumulus Radio Muskegon, says the restaurants are excited to welcome customers back and ready to experiment and have fun with their food.

“We ask them to come up with some good concepts and some fun stuff in terms of different entrees, maybe sale prices, maybe a type of dish that is just not long to be on the menu but something that people can try and have a good time with. And then of course dessert. A lot of these restaurants have fun with the desserts,” said Berry.

Lakeshore Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 18 to Feb. 27.

To see all the participating restaurants, go to muskegonlakeshorerestaurantweek.com.