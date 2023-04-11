MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend to kick off spring in style, the Lakeshore Living Show is taking place in downtown Muskegon.

The Chamber of Commerce says it’s another event at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center that’s drawing people to the city. More than 50 exhibitors will be at the event, with everything from home improvement, garden and landscaping, to real estate developments and outdoor recreation.

Emily Morgenstern from the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce said the community is already seeing a big benefit from the arena opening in 2021.

“We have had conventions almost every week in the spring and the fall and the winter. They’re already booking out until 2025 and 2026. So a lot of state associations across the state of Michigan are coming here to Muskegon,” Morgenstern said. “The pandemic did a delay it a bit, but we are up and running at capacity and it’s really helped the rest of our shops and our restaurants down here as well.”

Each ticket purchased for the Lakeshore Living Show includes coupons to downtown bars and restaurants. There are several restaurants and breweries to check out.

Real estate representatives will also be at the show to talk about the newest development on Muskegon Lake, Adelaide Point, which will have condos, a marina and a restaurant.

The Lakeshore Living Show will take place April 14 and April 15. Tickets are $10 and you can buy them at the door or online at lakeshorelivingmkg.org.