MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to do some indoor or outdoor work on your home, an upcoming event in Muskegon is the one for you. The Lakeshore Living Show is happening next month.

The show will feature more than 50 local exhibitors who are experts in home improvements, landscaping and outdoor recreation.

Formerly known as Home, Garden and Boat Show, the event is expanding this year to what organizers are calling “more of an experience.” The event will feature music and special demonstrations such as Mixology 101, how to make a terrarium, and how to create the perfect charcuterie board.

Emily Morgenstern/director of marketing, Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

“It’s a really exciting time in Muskegon. We have a lot of development going on. Downtown keeps on getting better every year. So we really just want to highlight all of our amazing businesses,” said Emily Morgenstern, director of marketing at Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “We’ll also have local realtors there, which will highlight some of our local real estate developments, which is really exciting. We have a lot of waterfront development happening, and very unique to Muskegon.”

The Lakeshore Living Show is happening April 14 and 15 at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon. Tickets are $10 and they are available online or at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.