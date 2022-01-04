Lakeshore communities prepare for first winter storm of season

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — On the lakeshore, crews in Muskegon County are preparing for the winter storm warning which is set to take effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“We went through all our equipment today to make sure all our trucks were up and running, had good plows and we got our salt in good condition so we can get it loaded in our trucks,” Leo Evans with the City of Muskegon’s Department of Public Works said.

With this system shaping up to be the first big storm of the season, the public works department has crews scheduled to arrive at midnight, 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. to help prepare the roads for lake effect snow, heavy winds and freezing temperatures.

“We’ll stagger it to follow the track of the storm and try and stay ahead of it the best we can,” Evans said.

At the county level, there’s a similar plan in place.

Even with all the preparation, Muskegon County Director of Emergency Management Rich Warner says you shouldn’t underestimate the storm ahead.

“We have multiple snow storms every year and a lot of people downplay it but take it serious (and) be ready for it,” Warner said. “If you’re prepared and resilient the storms won’t be as bad… but if you’re not prepared the storms will be bad for you.”

Warner listing a few important reminders ahead of the storm: don’t leave your house unless you must, leave plenty of room for the snowplows on the road and, if you lose power, be sure to place your generator outside your house and not in the garage.

Warner also encourages people to check on older adults.