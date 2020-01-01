Lake Michigan home falls off bluff near Montague

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is blocking off the area where a Lake Michigan home has fallen off a bluff.

Muskegon County Emergency Services Director Rich Warner tells News 8 the home in White River Township just west of Montague came crashing down around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Warner says they’ve been monitoring the home and working with its owner, who is at her other home on the east side of the state.

Warner said the homeowner did everything right and had been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy to try to prevent the disaster by installing riprap and a rock wall.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area, which has been blocked off and secured for safety purposes.

The homeowner hopes to visit the property Thursday to assess the situation. Warner said she will be responsible for the cleanup costs.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day and tune into News 8 for a live report, beginning at 5 p.m.

