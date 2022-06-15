An undated photo provided by RedWater Restaurants shows the interior of Lake Bluff Grille located inside Muskegon Country Club.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 114-year-old golf club is serving up something new to Muskegon.

Lake Bluff Grille will celebrate its grand opening inside Muskegon Country Club Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.. The new restaurant is named for the bluff it sits on overlooking Muskegon Lake.

(An undated photo provided by RedWater Restaurants shows the view of Muskegon Lake from Lake Bluff Grille, located inside Muskegon Country Club.)

Lake Bluff Grille features contemporary American food inside a modern and contemporary space. The menu includes hamburgers, salads, sandwiches and entrees, including some of RedWater Restaurants’ signature dishes that are served on 500-degree fire rocks.

RedWater owns and operates 10 restaurants throughout West Michigan, including Boatwerks in Holland, The Butler in Saugatuck, FireRock Grille near Kentwood and Gravity Taphouse Grille in Grand Rapids.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting event marks about a year since RedWater purchased the historic golf club in Muskegon and began renovating the building, adding a wraparound bar, a wine wall with wine lockers for guests, golf simulators and arcade games.

RedWater also updated its event space at Muskegon Country Club, expanding and covering the deck for additional outdoor dining space. The venue can seat about 150 people inside and additional guests outside on the covered deck and in a new reception courtyard near the patio.

Lake Bluff Grille’s starting business hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will host live music every Thursday and Friday evening during the summer. For the performance schedule and private event booking information, visit https://lakebluffgrille.com/.