Laid off Muskegon Family Care workers sue over benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A class-action lawsuit has been filed by employees who were abruptly fired from their jobs at Muskegon Family Care.

Administrators say massive debt accumulated at the Muskegon Heights clinic has forced its closure, scheduled for March 31.

In their suit filed in federal court in Grand Rapids this week, former employees claim the care center violated federal law by failing to file a notice warning the 150 employees who were laid off on Friday and Saturday.

The employees also say they are not being given their accumulated paid vacation time and are being denied access to health care benefits.

One employee told News 8 earlier this week that she no longer has health care benefits usually offered under the federal COBRA policy for terminated employees.

The suit was filed by a New York-based law firm on behalf of two employees, but claims to represent all of the employees impacted. It seeks 60 days of wages as well as COBRA benefits and 401(k) contributions.

Muskegon Family Care has not responded to the suit.