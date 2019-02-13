Kent Co. man gets prison for taking $300K from widow

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Comstock Park man who took more than $300,000 from an elderly widow will spend up to two decades in prison.

Muskegon County Judge Annette Smedley last week sentenced Gary “Duke” Haynes from 7.5 to 20 years in prison for conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzling from a vulnerable adult.

Haynes was charged with 14 felonies in May, which included four counts of filing a false tax return, in addition to embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Authorities say an 85-year-old woman whose husband had recently died hired Haynes in 2006 to handle her online bills. Over the course of four years, authorities say Haynes transferred $300,000 of the woman's money into accounts for his companies, Senior Planning Resource and Future By Design.

The tax fraud charge was filed because Haynes allegedly didn't report the money he took from the woman on his returns.

The woman became suspicious of Haynes in 2016 and asked her nephew to get involved. Haynes was reported to the state, and the Michigan Attorney General's Office eventually took over the investigation.