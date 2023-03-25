MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A karaoke fundraiser that is being held Saturday is aiming to provide support for people with mobility challenges.

The event is being hosted by Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy in Muskegon. The clinic is raising money for Renew Mobility, a nonprofit based in Grand Rapids that also has an office in Muskegon.

The nonprofit refurbishes gently used mobility equipment like canes, walkers, wheelchairs and power chairs then provides it to children and adults in need.

The karaoke fundraiser will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Legends Bar and Grille in downtown Muskegon.

It costs $5 to sing by yourself. It’s $3 for each singer if you want to sing in a group. If you’d like to make someone else sing and pick their song that’s $15. You can also save yourself from singing altogether, that’s $25.

“We would love to have the community come out and embrace this event today to help show our support for this local organization that really helps the community in getting people mobile and out and active,” Caitlin Anderson, community engagement liaison, said.

The group will also have raffle tickets for $10 and $2 for a chance to win prizes provided by local businesses.