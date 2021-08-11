‘Juvenile lifer’ resentenced, could go up for parole soon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman convicted of murder 30 years ago when she was still a teenager will soon be eligible for parole.

Amy Black took part in the December 1990 killing of David VanBogelen, a Muskegon County husband and father who was fatally stabbed by Black’s boyfriend Jeff Abrahamson. Black was 16 at the time. Abrahamson was 19. Both were convicted of first-degree murder and received the mandatory sentence of life in prison. But after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional, Black was granted a new sentencing hearing.

On Wednesday, Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hicks resentenced her to between 35 and 60 years in prison. With time off for good behavior and other credits she earned while in prison, she could be eligible for parole much sooner — though no one could say exactly how soon.

It was welcome news for Black, now 47, but heartbreaking for VanBogelen’s family, who appeared in court to ask the judge to uphold the life sentence.

A photo of David VanBogelen.

“Amy didn’t just kill my dad; she killed the spirit of our family,” the victim’s daughter Amanda VanBogelen, who was 7 when her father was killed, said.

Even though Black will be eligible for parole, the parole board does not have to grant it. David VanBogelen’s wife Barb VanBogelen said she and her children will focus their efforts on the parole process next as they try to keep Black behind bars.

“Dave can’t come back, so why should she get the chance to be out?” Barb VanBogelen told reporters. “Just wrong. No juvenile should have the right to be able to kill somebody and then turn around and get back out and enjoy the rest of their life. Thirty-five years is not long enough. That was Dave’s age.”